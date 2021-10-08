Harmonic Inc. ( HLIT Quick Quote HLIT - Free Report) has joined forces with a broadband operator, SAFnet, to enable the latter to install CableOS Cloud-Native Core Platform. The deployment will help in delivering high-speed broadband services by leveraging existing HFC DOCSIS (Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification) network infrastructure. The industry-leading platform from Harmonic boosts network performance with cloud-native virtualization and prepares for fiber deep and business-as-usual deployments for a smarter broadband network. This cost-effective solution will enable the network operator to deliver enhanced subscriber experiences, thanks to greater flexibility and efficient bandwidth scaling. Thanks to Harmonic’s multi-access, virtualized edge cloud approach, SAFnet will be able to enhance its 10G-powered fiber-to-the-home XGS-PON service delivery. This improved network setup will empower its customers with ultra-fast, reliable Internet services. Further, the revamped infrastructure will support high-bandwidth applications like low-latency gaming and virtual reality. Harmonic has always been focused on developing best-in-class video delivery and virtualized cable access solutions, one of them being the CableOS solution. The innovative platform includes a virtualized Cable Modem Termination System software and is considered ideal for a smarter broadband network. Its shares have gained 35.4% compared with 16.3% growth of the industry in the past year. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Harmonic (HLIT) Revamps SAFnet's Network With CableOS Platform
Harmonic Inc. (HLIT - Free Report) has joined forces with a broadband operator, SAFnet, to enable the latter to install CableOS Cloud-Native Core Platform. The deployment will help in delivering high-speed broadband services by leveraging existing HFC DOCSIS (Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification) network infrastructure.
The industry-leading platform from Harmonic boosts network performance with cloud-native virtualization and prepares for fiber deep and business-as-usual deployments for a smarter broadband network.
This cost-effective solution will enable the network operator to deliver enhanced subscriber experiences, thanks to greater flexibility and efficient bandwidth scaling. Thanks to Harmonic’s multi-access, virtualized edge cloud approach, SAFnet will be able to enhance its 10G-powered fiber-to-the-home XGS-PON service delivery.
This improved network setup will empower its customers with ultra-fast, reliable Internet services. Further, the revamped infrastructure will support high-bandwidth applications like low-latency gaming and virtual reality.
Harmonic has always been focused on developing best-in-class video delivery and virtualized cable access solutions, one of them being the CableOS solution. The innovative platform includes a virtualized Cable Modem Termination System software and is considered ideal for a smarter broadband network.
Its shares have gained 35.4% compared with 16.3% growth of the industry in the past year.
The platform also supports turnkey deployment services and offers better connectivity with faster time-to-market. The CableOS virtualized cable access solution integrates DOCSIS functionality with a flexible pricing model while minimizing energy footprint to boost network capacity.
Per the partnership, SAFnet has installed the CableOS Platform in a converged PON and HFC DOCSIS architecture. This, in turn, allows the entity to support PON and DOCSIS with a unified software and management solution. SAFnet also tapped the benefits of Harmonic’s another powerful offering — CableOS Central.
The CableOS Central solution boosts network proactivity with advanced analytics. It is a real-time monitoring solution that provides network visibility with maximum uptime. The platform resolves network-related issues efficiently and provides steady connectivity to ensure service continuity. These features enable the Denmark-based network services provider to improve network quality with a streamlined deployment process.
At a time when the majority of service providers are migrating toward sustainable broadband connectivity to address future digital requirements, SAFnet’s decision to capitalize on Harmonic’s innovative networking solutions seems to be the need of the hour. Harmonic is currently preparing itself for a major broadband network transformation to boost the 10G revolution for multigigabit connectivity. As a result, the partnership is likely to not only make SAFnet ready for delivering 10G symmetric speeds but also bolster Harmonic’s business roadmap in the long run.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Harmonic currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Ooma, Inc. (OOMA - Free Report) , SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC - Free Report) , and Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI - Free Report) . While Ooma sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), SeaChange International and Motorola carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Ooma pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 55.2%, on average.
SeaChange International pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.9%, on average.
Motorola pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.6%, on average.