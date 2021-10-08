Infosys (INFY), ATP Tour Team Up to Launch Statistical Insights

Infosys ( INFY Quick Quote INFY - Free Report) , in partnership with the global governing body of men's professional tennis, the ATP Tour, has launched a suite of exciting match stats and analysis tools. The newly-introduced statistical insight tool is designed with an aim to bring coaches, fans and media closer to the action of men's professional tennis.
The tool will provide fans an enhanced and richer statistical insight from more than 60 ATP Tour events each season. This exciting match stats and analysis tool, which is delivered via an immersive and intuitive interface on ATPTour.com, will provide real-time data and insights to viewers.
Daniele Sano,
ATP chief business officer, said, "As an organisation we are constantly looking for new ways to make the experience of our sport more compelling. Tennis is incredibly data-rich, and Infosys has both technological expertise and passion for tennis to bring it to life in an intuitive way. We are excited for fans to interact with these new features and look forward to future digital innovation together with Infosys."
Infosys has been supporting ATP Tour’s development of key digital assets and infrastructure since 2015. The two companies renewed and extended their partnership in 2020, per which Infosys will continue as the Digital Innovation Partner and Global Technology Services Partner of the ATP Tour, through 2023.
Infosys has been strengthening its core competencies by pursuing collaborations and acquisitions. Its alliance strategy is targeted at teaming up with leading technology providers, which enables it to capitalize on the emerging technologies in a mutually-advantageous and cost-competitive manner.
Lately, the company has been gaining from large deal wins and fast-growing digital services. It reported revenues of $3.78 billion in first-quarter fiscal 2022, up 21.2% primarily on account of large deal wins.
During the fiscal first quarter, the next-generation digital and consulting service major signed multiple large deals worth $2.6 billion. Digital revenues accounted for more than 50% of its total revenues.
With the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating the digital transformation process, the latest Mordor Intelligence report states that the global digital transformation market is expected to reach $2.74 trillion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Infosys has been reinforcing its digital-transformation capabilities for expanding and solidifying the firm’s position in the highly competitive environment. The company is enabling its clients across more than 45 countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation.
However, Infosys is suffering from the increasing anti-outsourcing sentiments in certain countries. Higher subcontractor costs and the company’s compensation revision with a higher variable pay and incentives are weighing on margins. Further, currency volatility between the India rupee and the U.S. dollar is a major concern.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Infosys currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include
Microsoft ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) , STMicroelectronics N.V. ( STM Quick Quote STM - Free Report) and NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , all carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
The long-term earnings growth rate for Microsoft, STMicroelectronics and NVIDIA is currently pegged at 11.1%, 5%, and 19.5%, respectively.
Image: Bigstock
Infosys (INFY), ATP Tour Team Up to Launch Statistical Insights
Infosys (INFY - Free Report) , in partnership with the global governing body of men's professional tennis, the ATP Tour, has launched a suite of exciting match stats and analysis tools. The newly-introduced statistical insight tool is designed with an aim to bring coaches, fans and media closer to the action of men's professional tennis.
The tool will provide fans an enhanced and richer statistical insight from more than 60 ATP Tour events each season. This exciting match stats and analysis tool, which is delivered via an immersive and intuitive interface on ATPTour.com, will provide real-time data and insights to viewers.
Daniele Sano, ATP chief business officer, said, "As an organisation we are constantly looking for new ways to make the experience of our sport more compelling. Tennis is incredibly data-rich, and Infosys has both technological expertise and passion for tennis to bring it to life in an intuitive way. We are excited for fans to interact with these new features and look forward to future digital innovation together with Infosys."
Infosys has been supporting ATP Tour’s development of key digital assets and infrastructure since 2015. The two companies renewed and extended their partnership in 2020, per which Infosys will continue as the Digital Innovation Partner and Global Technology Services Partner of the ATP Tour, through 2023.
Infosys Limited Price and Consensus
Infosys Limited price-consensus-chart | Infosys Limited Quote
Infosys has been strengthening its core competencies by pursuing collaborations and acquisitions. Its alliance strategy is targeted at teaming up with leading technology providers, which enables it to capitalize on the emerging technologies in a mutually-advantageous and cost-competitive manner.
Lately, the company has been gaining from large deal wins and fast-growing digital services. It reported revenues of $3.78 billion in first-quarter fiscal 2022, up 21.2% primarily on account of large deal wins.
During the fiscal first quarter, the next-generation digital and consulting service major signed multiple large deals worth $2.6 billion. Digital revenues accounted for more than 50% of its total revenues.
With the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating the digital transformation process, the latest Mordor Intelligence report states that the global digital transformation market is expected to reach $2.74 trillion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Infosys has been reinforcing its digital-transformation capabilities for expanding and solidifying the firm’s position in the highly competitive environment. The company is enabling its clients across more than 45 countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation.
However, Infosys is suffering from the increasing anti-outsourcing sentiments in certain countries. Higher subcontractor costs and the company’s compensation revision with a higher variable pay and incentives are weighing on margins. Further, currency volatility between the India rupee and the U.S. dollar is a major concern.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Infosys currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM - Free Report) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) , all carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The long-term earnings growth rate for Microsoft, STMicroelectronics and NVIDIA is currently pegged at 11.1%, 5%, and 19.5%, respectively.