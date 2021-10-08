We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What's in Store for Commercial Metals' (CMC) Q4 Earnings?
Commercial Metals Company (CMC - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended as of Aug 31, 2021) results on Oct 14, before the opening bell.
Which Way are the Estimates Headed?
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal fourth-quarter revenues is pinned at $1.99 billion, suggesting growth of 41.5% from the prior-year period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $1.26 for the quarter, indicating a year-over-year increase of 59.5%.
Q3 Performance
In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues increased year on year and surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimates on both counts. Commercial Metals has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 17.5%.
What Our Model Indicates?
Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Commercial Metals this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the chances of an earnings beat.
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Commercial Metals is +6.47%.
Zacks Rank: Commercial Metals currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Key Factors
Commercial Metals is likely to have benefited from the solid construction and infrastructure activity during the fiscal fourth quarter. The North America and Europe segment is likely to have benefited from strong recovery in industrial activities, driving demand for merchant bar and wire rod products in these regions. Increased spending on the residential and highway infrastructure activities are fueling robust demand for rebar and long product steel. These trends are likely to have supported the finished steel shipment volumes in North America and Europe during the fiscal fourth quarter.
Commercial Metals’ margin is anticipated to have benefited from high steel prices owing to the upsurge in demand across the major end-use markets. The company’s network-optimization efforts and cost-reduction initiatives are also likely to have contributed to margin performance during the quarter under review. The company has been implementing price rise across its mill products in response to the rapidly-rising scrap costs.
Price Performance
Commercial Metals’ shares have appreciated 59.5% so far this year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 30.6%.
