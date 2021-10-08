We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 8th
Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
BorgWarner Inc. (BWA - Free Report) provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 30 days.
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL - Free Report) designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD - Free Report) engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW - Free Report) produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.