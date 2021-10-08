Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 8th

Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA - Free Report) provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 30 days.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL - Free Report) designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD - Free Report) engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW - Free Report) produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 30 days.

