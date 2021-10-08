UnitedHealth (UNH) Unit Ties Up to Offer Quality Care in Midwest

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s ( UNH Quick Quote UNH - Free Report) business unit Optum recently tied up with SSM Health in a bid to offer improved and cost-effective healthcare services to people throughout the Midwest.
Both Optum and SSM Health will work together to provide seamless treatment experience, which in turn will result in better health outcomes for patients. Both the healthcare providers will join forces to devise an inpatient care delivery model that improves patient health and reduces unessential costs by utilizing upgraded clinical technologies, analytic tools and data-driven insights.
Besides, the companies will roll out new cutting-edge technologies to ease the billing experience and revenue cycle operations, which aims to benefit patients and providers. Concurrently, the latest partnership will facilitate a hassle-free digital experience, which in turn will simplify and bolster patients’ access to the much-needed healthcare services.
The partnership, which integrates Optum’s upgraded technology and insights with SSM Health’s clinical prowess and sound experience in community health, patient engagement and integrated health care delivery, will lead to improved outcomes. Besides, the recent initiative is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening Optum’s footprint across the Midwestern communities served by SSM Health.
The unit of UnitedHealth Group strives to offer patient-focused healthcare services through a number of initiatives across the several U.S. communities it serves. Optum pursues the strategy of teaming up with local care systems for providing high-quality and cost-effective care nationwide.
Recently, Optum, through its subsidiary Genoa Healthcare, opened a pharmacy in one of Arizona’s clinics for offering enhanced pharmacy care for behavioral health patients. In June 2021, the company launched Optum Mobile Clinic, thereby facilitating access to quality healthcare services across 10 U.S. counties. One month prior to that it collaborated with Bassett Healthcare to offer enhanced healthcare services to Central New York patients.
Besides, the parent company of Optum — UnitedHealth Group — aims to delve deeper into areas grappling with inadequate access to care. Case in point, through the latest move, the company together with SSM Health will pave the way for the vulnerable and underprivileged population to have equal access to quality healthcare services by undertaking investments in vital community health programs.
Initiatives similar to the latest one are expected to provide a boost to Optum’s revenues, which in turn, will contribute to the top-line growth of UnitedHealth Group. Revenues from the unit not only contributed 52.8% to the company’s total revenues in the first half of 2021 but also rose 14% in the same time frame from the prior-year comparable period.
Zacks Rank & Price Performance
Shares of UnitedHealth Group, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), have gained 23.5% over a year compared with the
industry’s rally of 16.1%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks in the medical space include
Tenet Healthcare Corporation ( THC Quick Quote THC - Free Report) , HCA Healthcare, Inc. ( HCA Quick Quote HCA - Free Report) and Encompass Health Corporation ( EHC Quick Quote EHC - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2.
Tenet Healthcare, HCA Healthcare and Encompass Health have a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.03%, 11.65% and 14.81%, on average, respectively.
Image: Bigstock
Zacks Rank & Price Performance
Shares of UnitedHealth Group, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), have gained 23.5% over a year compared with the industry’s rally of 16.1%.
Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks in the medical space include Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC - Free Report) , HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA - Free Report) and Encompass Health Corporation (EHC - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2.
Tenet Healthcare, HCA Healthcare and Encompass Health have a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.03%, 11.65% and 14.81%, on average, respectively.