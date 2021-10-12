In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
TD SYNNEX (SNX) Launches World of Inspiration Virtual Demo Lab
TD SYNNEX (SNX - Free Report) recently launched a virtual demo lab — World of Inspiration — for visualizing and collaborating on multi-vendor solutions within nine authentic environments.
The latest product launch takes an immersive approach to simulate high-quality interactive use-case scenarios of public events like festivals, management of disasters and return to school. This virtual demo lab platform will help smart cities in utilizing technology to respond efficiently and safely under the aforementioned use-case scenarios. Being part of the company’s SMB Connect Program, the platform features nine use-case environments, with seven software solutions and 45 3D-rendered vendor products.
Through this lab, TD SYNNEX’s business partners will be implementing solutions in a variety of vertical applications including education, hospitality and healthcare. It will ultimately minimize the gap between technology users and professionals.
Remarkably, TD SYNNEX has been gaining from consecutive deal wins within a month of its formation following the merger of SYNNEX and Tech Data Corporation in the first week of September. Most recently, the company signed a distribution agreement with the leading security compliance solution provider, Tugboat Logic, to leverage security compliance and assurance SaaS platform.
In September, it partnered with the global cloud security leader Zscaler (ZS - Free Report) to leverage security solutions from Zscaler’s leading Zero Trust Exchange platform.
Prior to that, the newly-formed entity signed an agreement with a leading Israeli software provider, Indeni, to bank on automated network security solutions. It has also signed a distribution contract with Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) to provide cybersecurity solutions to its India & SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation)-based customers.
Zacks Rank & Another Key Pick
TD SYNNEX currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Another top-ranked stock in the broader technology sector is Avnet (AVT - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The long-term earnings growth rate of Avnet is pegged at 25.4%.