Moderna (MRNA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) closed at $305.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.06% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.69% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 32.15% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 8.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.58% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from MRNA as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, MRNA is projected to report earnings of $9.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1700%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.48 billion, up 4005.79% from the year-ago period.
MRNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $29.13 per share and revenue of $20.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1586.22% and +2394.57%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% lower within the past month. MRNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, MRNA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.47. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.85.
We can also see that MRNA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.54 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.