We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
BP (BP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
BP (BP - Free Report) closed at $29.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.8% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.69%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 17.84% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 14.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.58% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BP as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 2, 2021. On that day, BP is projected to report earnings of $0.88 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2833.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $38.54 billion, down 12.82% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.48 per share and revenue of $153.01 billion, which would represent changes of +305.92% and -16.62%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.43% higher within the past month. BP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, BP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.43, so we one might conclude that BP is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that BP has a PEG ratio of 0.52 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.53 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.