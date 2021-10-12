In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) - free report >>
Dow Inc. (DOW) - free report >>
Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) - free report >>
Dow Inc. (DOW) - free report >>
Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
PPG Industries (PPG) Gets EPA Registration for Copper Armor Paint
PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG - Free Report) recently announced that it has received U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) registration for its PPG Copper Armor antimicrobial paint. The paint consists of the Corning Guardiant technology that has demonstrated to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses on the painted surface, including SARS-CoV-2, in two hours, making it the first virus killing paint in the United States.
The Copper Armor product’s efficiency was established using tests that suggest real-world contamination, which are mandated by the EPA for products claiming protection against harmful pathogens.
Now that it has received the registration, PPG Industries intends to begin selling the product later this year through U.S. PPG Paints stores, independent retailers and select home-improvement stores.
The paint is expected to be utilized in high-traffic areas such as health care, hospitality, office, educational environments as well as residential applications. PPG Copper Armor is powered by the Corning Guardiant technology, which contains naturally occurring copper that has antimicrobial efficacy. The paint kills viruses and bacteria on the painted surface for up to five years, providing a safeguard against harmful microbes on walls, trim and doors. PPG Copper Armor also provides a mold and mildew-resistant coating on the dry paint film.
PPG Industries is among the prominent players in the chemical space along with Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) , Eastman Chemical Company (EMN - Free Report) and Celanese Corporation (CE - Free Report) . The company expects sales volumes for the third quarter of 2021 in the range of $225-$275 million, lower than its initial estimate. Increasing disruptions in commodity supplies, persistent reductions in customer production mainly due to shortages in semiconductor chips along with logistics and transportation challenges in many regions including the United States, Europe, and China have dealt a blow to sales volumes.
Raw material inflation for the third quarter is anticipated to be higher by $60-$70 million from the previously-announced figures.