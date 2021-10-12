We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AZZ's Q2 Earnings Beat, Sales Jump Y/Y, EPS View Raised
AZZ Inc. (AZZ - Free Report) reported earnings per share of 76 cents in second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Aug 31, 2021). The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 65 cents by 16.9%.
Total Revenues
In the quarter, the company reported revenues of $216.5 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $221 million by 2%.
Driven by strength in its reportable segments, the top line increased 6.4% from $216.5 million in the prior-year quarter. Revenues from Energy and Metal Coatings segments increased 0.6% and 10.7%, respectively, year over year.
AZZ Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
AZZ Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AZZ Inc. Quote
Backlog & Bookings
Bookings in second-quarter fiscal 2022 increased to $231.8 million from $208.6 million a year ago. AZZ’s book-to-sales ratio was 1.07 compared with 1.03 in the year-ago period.
At the end of the fiscal second quarter, its total backlog was $201.5 million, down 4.3% from the year-ago period. The decrease in backlog is largely attributable to the completion of large orders in China. However, sequentially backlog was up $15.4 million, or 8.3%.
Quarterly Highlights
Total operating income in the quarter increased substantially to $26.5 million from the year-ago figure of $0.7 million.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $28.6 million, increasing 6.7% from $26.8 million in the prior-year quarter.
Interest expenses decreased 28% to $1.8 million from $2.5 million.
During the quarter, the company repurchased shares worth $15 million. Year to date, AZZ has repurchased 416,279 shares of common stock, totaling $21.2 million.
Financial Highlights
Current Assets as of Aug 31, 2021, amounted to $329.1 million compared with $303.5 million as of Feb 28, 2021.
Long-term debt (net) was $182.4 million as of Aug 31, 2021, compared with $178.4 million on Feb 28, 2021.
Net cash from operating activities during the first half of fiscal 2022 was $37.8 million compared with $32.2 million in the first half of fiscal 2021.
Guidance
The company revised its fiscal 2022 EPS guidance to the range of $2.90-$3.20 per share from prior expectation of $2.65-$3.05. It expects sales in the range of $865 million to $925 million compared with prior expectation of $855 million to $935 million.
Zacks Rank
AZZ currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
