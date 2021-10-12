We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
FTI Consulting (FCN) Appoints New Senior Managing Director
FTI Consulting, Inc.(FCN - Free Report) recently announced the appointment of Jim Wrynn as a senior managing director in its Global Insurance Services practice. Wrynn is reuniting with FTI Consulting from NAM (National Arbitration and Mediation), wherein he was serving as a chief commercial officer and hearing officer.
Wrynn has had professional experience as an executive, attorney, regulator and advisor. He has been involved in various litigation matters, global insurance regulations, policies and standards. He serves clients by developing strategies and programs dealing with regulatory and compliance issues, capital management and optimization, strategic partner and acquisition identification, new product development, geographic expansion strategies, distribution solutions, risk financing and captive insurance formation and operation, inquiries and investigations, claims analysis, litigation, and multiple other issues globally.
Wrynn is a former New York State superintendent of insurance, monitoring the development of national and international regulations that govern the insurance industry. Wrynn also helped form the New York State Department of Financial Services, wherein he also served as the first deputy superintendent.
Considering Wrynn’s more than 35 years of professional experience in the insurance industry, the latest appointment is expected to complement FTI Consulting’s operations and strengthen its competitive position against names like Charles River Associates (CRAI - Free Report) , Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN - Free Report) and Exponent, Inc. (EXPO - Free Report) .
Wendy Shapss, co-leader of the Global Insurance Services practice at FTI Consulting, stated, “I am delighted to welcome Jim back to FTI Consulting as a part of our Global Insurance Services team. He joins during an exciting period as the insurance industry is operating in an increasingly complex and dynamic global environment. His experience and expertise will provide deep insights and perspectives that support our clients’ business strategies and objectives.”