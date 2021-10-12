We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Pinterest (PINS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) closed at $51.41, marking a +0.94% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.24%.
Coming into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had lost 7.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.49%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.12%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from PINS as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, PINS is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 84.62%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $627.57 million, up 41.79% from the year-ago period.
PINS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $2.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +159.52% and +56.27%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PINS should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PINS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, PINS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 46.58. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 58.08.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.