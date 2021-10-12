We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Visa (V) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Visa (V - Free Report) closed at $224.05, marking a -0.47% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.24%.
Coming into today, shares of the global payments processor had gained 0.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 6.9%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.12%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from V as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2021. In that report, analysts expect V to post earnings of $1.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 36.61%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.48 billion, up 27.07% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for V. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.51% higher. V is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, V is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 31.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.67, which means V is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, V's PEG ratio is currently 1.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. V's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.19 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow V in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.