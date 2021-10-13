In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
PPG Launches UV-Cure Primer Surfacer in U.S. and Canada
PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG - Free Report) recently unveiled PPG Onechoice SU1280 UV-Cured Primer Surfacer for the auto refinish markets in the United States and Canada.
The primer surface will be available in a spray-gun-applied quart and feature state-of-the-art UV-cure coating technology that can be sanded within two minutes after application. It has a high performance score of 2.0 to 2.5 mils per coat and is an ideal product for collision shops that prefer a quicker repair process to ensure time and energy efficiency. This latest PPG product is also compatible with all topcoats offered by the company.
The company has plans to introduce an aerosol-applied version of the same UV primer surfacer technology in November 2021 for customers who prefer the convenience of an aerosol can.
PPG, which is among the prominent players in the chemical space along with Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) , Eastman Chemical Company (EMN - Free Report) , and Celanese Corporation (CE - Free Report) , expects sales volumes for third-quarter 2021 to be $225-$275 million lower than its initially estimated figures. Increasing disruptions in commodity supplies, continued reductions in customer production mainly due to shortages in semiconductor chips, and logistics and transportation challenges in many regions including the United States, Europe, and China have dealt a blow to the company’s sales volumes.
The company stated that aggregate global economic demand has been healthy and many of its end-use channels have low inventories. With the normalization of supply conditions, strong sales growth is expected for 2022. The company is making measurable progress by implementing selling price increases to offset the elevated raw material costs. Overall price increases for the third quarter are estimated to be about 5% with similar contributions from both operating segments.