LHC Group (LHCG) Finalizes Home Health & Hospice Buyout Deals

LHC Group, Inc. ( LHCG Quick Quote LHCG - Free Report) recently finalized its acquisition agreements for one home health and one hospice provider situated in Virginia Beach, effective Oct 1, 2021. The acquisition agreements for the two providers were announced on Sep 14, 2021.
The acquisition deals consist of the Generations Home Health and Freda H. Gordon Hospice and Palliative Care. It is important to note that both agencies will continue to operate under their existing titles.
This buyout aims at expanding LHC Group’s home health and hospice businesses.
Significance of the Deals
Both the acquisitions align with LHC Group's co-location strategy to offer multiple in-home healthcare services in certain markets as well as its strategy of retaining and operating under a family of well-known local brands. Additionally, the buyouts expand the company’s scope of services in Virginia, precisely the Virginia Beach region.
Per management, the combined expertise of LHC Group and the two recently acquired providers -- one in home health and one in hospice -- coupled with their incredible reputation will help ensure broader access to quality, in-home service in patients’ preferred setting, like their homes.
LHC Group projects annualized revenues of approximately $7 million from these acquisitions. However, the company noted that the acquisition deals will not materially impact its 2021 diluted earnings per share.
Industry Prospects Per a report published in MarketandMarkets, the global home healthcare market size is set to witness a CAGR of 8.6% by 2025. Factors driving the market include a surge in the elderly population, rising incidence of chronic diseases, growing need for cost-effective healthcare delivery and technological advancements of home care devices.
In addition, the global hospice market is expected to see a CAGR of 9.1% between 2021 and 2026, going
by a report published in Market Data Forecast. The growing use of hospice services and the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders can be attributed as key factors fueling global hospice market growth.
Given the substantial market prospects in the global home healthcare and hospice markets, the conclusion of LHC Group’s Sep 14-announced acquisition deals seem strategic and well-timed.
Notable Developments by LHC Group
In September 2021, LHC Group entered into an agreement to acquire Brookdale Health Care Services agencies from the home health, hospice and outpatient therapy venture between
HCA Healthcare ( HCA Quick Quote HCA - Free Report) and Brookdale Senior Living Inc. This buyout significantly expands the company’s nationwide footprint, resources and service capabilities. The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, upon fulfillment of customary conditions.
In the same month, the company announced the finalization of its previously announced acquisition of Heart of Hospice from EPI Group, LLC. By bringing 16 new hospice locations into the LHC Group family, this buyout expands the company’s hospice footprint across five states. Notably, these recent locations will continue to function under the Heart of Hospice name.
In July 2021, the company entered into a strategic partnership with SCP Health to jointly develop and deliver advanced clinical care services at home. The partnership will offer a comprehensive offering of in-home healthcare services, including skilled nursing facility (SNF)-at-home and hospital-at-home programs to existing and new hospital and health system partners. This partnership is intended to meet the increasing demand for value-based care models and at-home care solutions.
Recent Home Health & Hospice Market Developments
The home health and hospice markets are competitive with the presence of niche players.
In this regard,
Amedisys, Inc. ( AMED Quick Quote AMED - Free Report) recently acquired regulatory assets that will enable the company to operate in Westchester County, NY. The terms of the agreement provide Amedisys the right to conduct certified home health care services in Westchester County and the New York Borough of the Bronx. The company plans to open a start-up care center in the newly acquired service area, offering access to 375,000 Medicare enrollees and 165,000 Medicare Advantage enrollees. Encompass Health Corporation ( EHC Quick Quote EHC - Free Report) has also been progressing well in the home health and hospice markets after completing its previously announced acquisition of Frontier Home Health and Hospice. This acquisition expands the company’s footprint with the addition of nine home health and 11 hospice locations. This enables Encompass Health to serve markets in Alaska, Montana and Washington while strengthening its existing presence in Colorado and Wyoming.
