We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Macy's (M) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Macy's (M - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $22.47, moving -1.36% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%.
Coming into today, shares of the department store operator had gained 8.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.97%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.37%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from M as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect M to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 236.84%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.17 billion, up 29.62% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.75 per share and revenue of $23.82 billion, which would represent changes of +269.68% and +37.32%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for M. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. M is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note M's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.44, so we one might conclude that M is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that M has a PEG ratio of 0.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Regional Department Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.74 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.