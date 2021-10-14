We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Regeneron (REGN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Regeneron (REGN - Free Report) closed at $547.12, marking a +0.49% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.3% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 15.61% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 6.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.37% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from REGN as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 4, 2021. In that report, analysts expect REGN to post earnings of $9.54 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.6 billion, up 13.31% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $61.50 per share and revenue of $13.92 billion, which would represent changes of +95.42% and +63.79%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for REGN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.96% higher within the past month. REGN is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, REGN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.85. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.5.
Investors should also note that REGN has a PEG ratio of 1.04 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REGN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.