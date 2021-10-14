We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
AT&T (T) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
AT&T (T - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $25.30, moving -0.51% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the telecommunications company had lost 6.95% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.37% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from T as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 21, 2021. On that day, T is projected to report earnings of $0.79 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.95%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $41.42 billion, down 2.18% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.34 per share and revenue of $171.22 billion, which would represent changes of +5.03% and -0.31%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for T. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.35% higher. T is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that T has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.62 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 48.05, which means T is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, T's PEG ratio is currently 2.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.26 as of yesterday's close.
The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.