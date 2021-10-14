We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
United States Steel (X) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
United States Steel (X - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $21.45, moving -1.61% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the steel maker had lost 10.84% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.37% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from X as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 28, 2021. In that report, analysts expect X to post earnings of $4.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 476.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.61 billion, up 139.57% from the year-ago period.
X's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.04 per share and revenue of $19.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +379.23% and +102.07%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for X should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.1% higher. X is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, X is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1.67. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.27, which means X is trading at a discount to the group.
The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow X in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.