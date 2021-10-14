Ericsson's (ERIC) Solutions Improve Urban Hotspot 5G Coverage

With exponential growth in 5G coverage, communications service providers (CSPs) are increasingly aiming to devise ways to augment 5G connectivity in dense urban settings by deploying non-intrusive sites that fully utilize all frequency bands, reduce costs, and streamline operations.
Ericsson ( ERIC Quick Quote ERIC - Free Report) aims to capitalize on this business opportunity through its newly launched street solutions. The company has unveiled three 5G radio solutions to boost broadband network connectivity in dense urban environments. The products are part of the Ericsson Street Solutions that boast zero-footprint power systems with low maintenance and operational costs. These compact lightweight solutions blend perfectly with the cityscapes and are equipped with easy-to-install ‘plug-and-play’ features for faster deployments. These minimally intrusive equipment are likely to facilitate CSPs to develop a robust and complete network to realize the full potential of 5G across all spectrum bands. The new solutions that were introduced in the market include Street Radio 4402, AIR 4435, and Street Macro 6705. Street Radio 4402 has been developed in association with smart-city infrastructure firm, Ubicquia, keeping aesthetics at the core as it blends seamlessly with street lights and is not easily visible to people on the ground. These compact radios effectively transform a streetlight into a low- or mid-band 5G site with a fully integrated 4x4 MIMO antenna system and even offer IoT functions for asset monitoring and light control. The AIR 4435 solution is reportedly the world’s smallest 4T4R street antenna-integrated radio that can use four transmit and four receive antennas simultaneously to transmit and receive signals. It reduces visual footprint in sensitive urban, street-level installations and allows CSPs to efficiently use space and energy with superior usability and ergonomics capabilities for mid-band capacity and macro coverage gaps in their commercial 5G rollouts. The Street Macro 6705 offers an end-to-end solution with low visual impact with an integrated RAN Compute within a complete mmWave base station. Ericsson is focusing on 5G system development and has undertaken many notable endeavors to position itself for market leadership. The company believes that the standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for the digitization of industries and broadband. Ericsson expects mainstream 4G offerings to give way to 5G technology in the future. The deployment of 5G networks is expected to boost the adoption of IoT devices with technologies like network slicing gaining more prominence. The company’s 5G radio access technologies provide the infrastructure required to meet the growing demand for high-bandwidth connections and support the real-time, low-latency, high-reliability communication requirements of mission-critical applications. Ericsson Radio System comprises hardware, software and services for radio, RAN Compute, antenna system, transport, power as well as site solutions. It enables smooth and cost-effective migration from 4G to 5G, aiding CSPs to launch the avant-garde technology and grow 5G coverage fast. Such innovative products are likely to help the company better compete with rival Nokia Corporation ( NOK Quick Quote NOK - Free Report) . Some other established players in the industry are Motorola Solutions, Inc. ( MSI Quick Quote MSI - Free Report) and Viasat, Inc. ( VSAT Quick Quote VSAT - Free Report) .
Image: Shutterstock
Ericsson's (ERIC) Solutions Improve Urban Hotspot 5G Coverage
With exponential growth in 5G coverage, communications service providers (CSPs) are increasingly aiming to devise ways to augment 5G connectivity in dense urban settings by deploying non-intrusive sites that fully utilize all frequency bands, reduce costs, and streamline operations. Ericsson (ERIC - Free Report) aims to capitalize on this business opportunity through its newly launched street solutions.
The company has unveiled three 5G radio solutions to boost broadband network connectivity in dense urban environments. The products are part of the Ericsson Street Solutions that boast zero-footprint power systems with low maintenance and operational costs. These compact lightweight solutions blend perfectly with the cityscapes and are equipped with easy-to-install ‘plug-and-play’ features for faster deployments. These minimally intrusive equipment are likely to facilitate CSPs to develop a robust and complete network to realize the full potential of 5G across all spectrum bands.
The new solutions that were introduced in the market include Street Radio 4402, AIR 4435, and Street Macro 6705. Street Radio 4402 has been developed in association with smart-city infrastructure firm, Ubicquia, keeping aesthetics at the core as it blends seamlessly with street lights and is not easily visible to people on the ground. These compact radios effectively transform a streetlight into a low- or mid-band 5G site with a fully integrated 4x4 MIMO antenna system and even offer IoT functions for asset monitoring and light control.
The AIR 4435 solution is reportedly the world’s smallest 4T4R street antenna-integrated radio that can use four transmit and four receive antennas simultaneously to transmit and receive signals. It reduces visual footprint in sensitive urban, street-level installations and allows CSPs to efficiently use space and energy with superior usability and ergonomics capabilities for mid-band capacity and macro coverage gaps in their commercial 5G rollouts. The Street Macro 6705 offers an end-to-end solution with low visual impact with an integrated RAN Compute within a complete mmWave base station.
Ericsson is focusing on 5G system development and has undertaken many notable endeavors to position itself for market leadership. The company believes that the standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for the digitization of industries and broadband. Ericsson expects mainstream 4G offerings to give way to 5G technology in the future. The deployment of 5G networks is expected to boost the adoption of IoT devices with technologies like network slicing gaining more prominence.
The company’s 5G radio access technologies provide the infrastructure required to meet the growing demand for high-bandwidth connections and support the real-time, low-latency, high-reliability communication requirements of mission-critical applications. Ericsson Radio System comprises hardware, software and services for radio, RAN Compute, antenna system, transport, power as well as site solutions. It enables smooth and cost-effective migration from 4G to 5G, aiding CSPs to launch the avant-garde technology and grow 5G coverage fast.
Such innovative products are likely to help the company better compete with rival Nokia Corporation (NOK - Free Report) . Some other established players in the industry are Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI - Free Report) and Viasat, Inc. (VSAT - Free Report) .