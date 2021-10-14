We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alaska Air (ALK) Arm to Begin Anchorage-Salt Lake City Service
Alaska Air Group’s (ALK - Free Report) subsidiary, Alaska Airlines, has announced a new nonstop service connecting Anchorage, AK and Salt Lake City, UT, set to begin next summer.
The new service will add to the airline’s existing seasonal service between Anchorage and Minneapolis, MN, launched this June. The carrier also has nonstop flights from Anchorage to Honolulu, HI and Maui, HI.
The Anchorage-Salt Lake City service will be operational on weekends, Jun 18, 2022 onward. This apart, next summer, Alaska Airlines will operate nonstop services from Anchorage to 12 destinations — Chicago, IL; Denver, CO; Honolulu; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Maui; Minneapolis; Phoenix, AZ; Portland, OR; Salt Lake City; San Francisco, CA and Seattle, WA.
Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances at Alaska Airlines, said, "Adding Salt Lake City to our nonstop service out of Anchorage completes our goal of serving the top 10 U.S. travel markets from our hub in Alaska.”
With air-travel demand rebounding, Alaska Airlines’ measures to expand its network are encouraging. Recently, the airline announced a codeshare agreement with Iberia Airlines, offering customers easy access to international destinations in Europe. The agreement, under which Iberia passengers can book travel and connect to several routes across Alaska Airlines’ network and vice versa, has been effective Oct 7, 2021.
Codeshare agreements have become commonplace in the aviation industry lately as airlines aim at expanding network to cater to the recovery in travel demand. Last month, American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) announced a codeshare agreement with Indian low-cost airline, IndiGo. This is in sync with the carrier’s aim to launch new flights connecting the United States and India. Previously, American Airlines had entered into an exclusive codeshare agreement with Gol Linhas (GOL - Free Report) . As a result of the code-sharing pact, passengers of either carrier can purchase tickets of the connecting flights using one reservation.
In order to expand its international footprint, United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) entered into a new codeshare agreement with Airlink, an airline based in South Africa. The deal will offer one-stop connection from the United States to more than 40 destinations in Southern Africa.