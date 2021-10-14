We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
CommScope (COMM) Solutions to Power GCI's Network in Alaska
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM - Free Report) recently announced that GCI is the first company to deploy its RD2322 RxD as a Remote MACPHY Device (RMD) into a service-providing network.
Headquartered in Alaska, GCI provides voice, video, and managed services to consumer, business, government, and carrier customers. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK - Free Report) . It recently launched a standards-based 5G New Radio service in Anchorage, the country’s northernmost 5G service area.
Announced in May, the RD2322 can be deployed either as a Remote PHY Device or a RMD based on its software image. GCI deployed the RMD in its existing CommScope NC4000 fiber nodes by swapping the node lid. This has brought key advantages to the GCI network, including a distributed access architecture, lower latency, and higher throughput.
CommScope’s solution for Remote MACPHY includes the RMD, fiber nodes, video delivery, fiber, cables, and connectors, as well as back-office software to manage deployments.
The deployment of RMDs supports GCI’s launch of 2 gig Internet in the coming months and its journey to 10G in the next five years. The technology also allows it to move Internet distribution from the centralized headend out into neighborhood nodes. This enabled GCI to provide a more reliable and greater performance service to its customers.
CommScope designed the RD2322 platform to cater to the varied needs of its operator customers. GCI intends to work with CommScope to deploy RMDs throughout its network in Alaska.
CommScope expects to capitalize on industry tailwinds such as the demand for 5G, the launch of HELIAX SkyBlox to meet the demand for network upgrades while helping operators to put reliable mobile networks in place. Growth, cost control, and portfolio optimization remain the company’s priorities.
A couple of other prominent players in the industry are Bandwidth Inc. (BAND - Free Report) and ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN - Free Report) .