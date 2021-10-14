Trimble (TRMB) Partners With One Click LCA, Boosts Portfolio

Trimble ( TRMB Quick Quote TRMB - Free Report) has been persistently working toward making advancements in the Buildings and Infrastructure segment on the back of strategic collaborations. The company’s recent partnership with One Click LCA to help users in measuring carbon emissions at different phases of construction projects testifies the above-mentioned fact. One Click LCA offers automated lifecycle assessment software, by which users can evaluate and accordingly minimize the negative impact of infrastructure projects on the environment. Combining the capability of One Click LCA software with Trimble's Tekla Building Information Modeling (BIM) software, structural experts can design and efficiently build low-carbon structures that are needed to minimize carbon emissions. Previously, the two companies collaborated for the integration of One Click LCA with Tekla Structural Designer, Tekla Structures and Trimble Connect collaboration platform to help users in seamless data exchange. The recent move has further strengthened their partnership. With the help of this combined solution, both the companies will expand their reach to structural engineers, fabricators and contractors. Further, the recent move has added strength to Trimble’s construction offerings. This is expected to drive the growth of its Buildings and Infrastructure segment. Buildings and Infrastructure Segment in Focus
Trimble is making strong efforts to boost prospects of the construction segment by providing advanced technological solutions to construction professionals so that they can develop quality projects.
In addition to the recent move, it announced the beta launch of SketchUp for iPad that helps interior designers, architects, engineers, and construction professionals create, edit as well as collaborate on SketchUp models anytime and anywhere. It also launched a connected and cloud-based construction management platform named Trimble Construction One to help contractors get accurate real-time data, and accordingly make strategic decisions related to construction projects. This segment has become an integral part of the company. It contributed 39% to fiscal second-quarter 2021 revenues. Also, segment revenues increased 23.5% year over year. Trimble’s Strengthening Portfolio
The recent move bodes well with Trimble’s growing efforts toward strengthening its portfolio of solutions.
Recently, the company collaborated with Procter & Gamble ( PG Quick Quote PG - Free Report) to use the latter’s supply chain expertise for improving the procurement process for shippers and carriers through technological advancements. It also joined forces with TravelCenters of America ( TA Quick Quote TA - Free Report) for a software integration to help fleet companies receive truck maintenance in an effective and convenient manner. Further, its TrimbleConnect cloud-based collaboration platform integrated with Microsoft’s ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) Office Software Suite, Microsoft 365, and BIMcollab to help project stakeholders use a single source of data for improving efficiency and informing decisions. This integration remains a positive for the company. We believe that these endeavors will continue to aid its performance across the end markets served by the company.
Image: Bigstock
Trimble (TRMB) Partners With One Click LCA, Boosts Portfolio
Trimble (TRMB - Free Report) has been persistently working toward making advancements in the Buildings and Infrastructure segment on the back of strategic collaborations.
The company’s recent partnership with One Click LCA to help users in measuring carbon emissions at different phases of construction projects testifies the above-mentioned fact.
One Click LCA offers automated lifecycle assessment software, by which users can evaluate and accordingly minimize the negative impact of infrastructure projects on the environment.
Combining the capability of One Click LCA software with Trimble's Tekla Building Information Modeling (BIM) software, structural experts can design and efficiently build low-carbon structures that are needed to minimize carbon emissions.
Previously, the two companies collaborated for the integration of One Click LCA with Tekla Structural Designer, Tekla Structures and Trimble Connect collaboration platform to help users in seamless data exchange. The recent move has further strengthened their partnership.
With the help of this combined solution, both the companies will expand their reach to structural engineers, fabricators and contractors.
Further, the recent move has added strength to Trimble’s construction offerings. This is expected to drive the growth of its Buildings and Infrastructure segment.
Buildings and Infrastructure Segment in Focus
Trimble is making strong efforts to boost prospects of the construction segment by providing advanced technological solutions to construction professionals so that they can develop quality projects.
In addition to the recent move, it announced the beta launch of SketchUp for iPad that helps interior designers, architects, engineers, and construction professionals create, edit as well as collaborate on SketchUp models anytime and anywhere.
It also launched a connected and cloud-based construction management platform named Trimble Construction One to help contractors get accurate real-time data, and accordingly make strategic decisions related to construction projects.
This segment has become an integral part of the company. It contributed 39% to fiscal second-quarter 2021 revenues. Also, segment revenues increased 23.5% year over year.
Trimble’s Strengthening Portfolio
The recent move bodes well with Trimble’s growing efforts toward strengthening its portfolio of solutions.
Recently, the company collaborated with Procter & Gamble (PG - Free Report) to use the latter’s supply chain expertise for improving the procurement process for shippers and carriers through technological advancements.
It also joined forces with TravelCenters of America (TA - Free Report) for a software integration to help fleet companies receive truck maintenance in an effective and convenient manner.
Further, its TrimbleConnect cloud-based collaboration platform integrated with Microsoft’s (MSFT - Free Report) Office Software Suite, Microsoft 365, and BIMcollab to help project stakeholders use a single source of data for improving efficiency and informing decisions. This integration remains a positive for the company.
We believe that these endeavors will continue to aid its performance across the end markets served by the company.