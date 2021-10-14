Stride, Inc. ( LRN Quick Quote LRN - Free Report) is slated to release first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Oct 19, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company reported impressive earnings and revenues. Its adjusted earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 47.1% and rose 108.3% from the year-ago quarter. The company’s revenues also topped the consensus mark by 2.2% and increased 47.8% from the prior-year level. Its earnings surpassed the consensus mark in each of the trailing six quarters. Trend in Estimate Revision
Image: Bigstock
Stride (LRN) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Stride, Inc. (LRN - Free Report) is slated to release first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Oct 19, after market close.
In the last reported quarter, the company reported impressive earnings and revenues. Its adjusted earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 47.1% and rose 108.3% from the year-ago quarter. The company’s revenues also topped the consensus mark by 2.2% and increased 47.8% from the prior-year level.
Its earnings surpassed the consensus mark in each of the trailing six quarters.
Trend in Estimate Revision
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the quarter to be reported has decreased to a loss of 18 cents from earnings of 22 cents per share over the past 30 days. In the year-ago period, the company reported earnings of 30 cents per share. The consensus mark for revenues is $367.2 million, suggesting a 1% year-over-year fall.
Stride, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Stride, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Stride, Inc. Quote
Factors to Note
Although the sustainability of enrollment trends post the COVID outbreak remains an ongoing concern, persistent demand for online learning options has been benefiting Stride. Furthermore, focus on improving user experience, enhancing teacher tools and strengthening student engagement bodes well. These positives are likely to have boosted enrollments in the to-be-reported quarter.
In addition to higher enrollments, the company’s adult learning business is likely to have witnessed stronger-than-expected student retention backed by a trend toward online and hybrid education, non-traditional educational apps as well as low-cost certificate programs post the pandemic outbreak. Its recent acquisitions and partnerships are expected to have contributed to revenues as well.
Additionally, the ongoing focus on cost reduction and operating efficiency is expected to have aided margins to some extent.
Yet, higher advertising spend (that was absent in the year-ago period, given the high level of inbound activity the company was registering) might have impacted its profit level.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Stride this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Stride currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks With Favorable Combination
Here are some companies in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, which according to our model have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their respective quarters to be reported.
Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.91% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +6.46% and holds a Zacks Rank #4.
Crocs, Inc. (CROX - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.20% and a Zacks Rank #1.