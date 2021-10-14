We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Marathon Oil (MRO) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Marathon Oil (MRO - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
Marathon Oil is one of 258 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MRO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRO's full-year earnings has moved 25.56% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, MRO has returned 136.73% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 36.77%. As we can see, Marathon Oil is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, MRO belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 93.41% so far this year, meaning that MRO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
MRO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.