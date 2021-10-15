We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX - Free Report) closed at $250.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.71%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 29.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 5.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.25%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from BNTX as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 9, 2021. On that day, BNTX is projected to report earnings of $11.79 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1244.66%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.93 billion, up 7424.05% from the year-ago period.
BNTX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $38.66 per share and revenue of $19.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +55128.57% and +3345.74%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BNTX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.52% higher. BNTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, BNTX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.47, which means BNTX is trading at a discount to the group.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
