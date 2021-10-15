We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Cisco Systems (CSCO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $55.65, moving +1.89% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.71%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services had lost 5.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CSCO as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 17, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.81, up 6.58% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.97 billion, up 8.74% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.43 per share and revenue of $52.78 billion, which would represent changes of +6.52% and +5.95%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CSCO should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CSCO is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CSCO has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.92 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.77, which means CSCO is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that CSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Networking industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as of yesterday's close.
The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
