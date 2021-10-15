We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $58.36, moving +1.14% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%.
Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 5.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.31%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.05%.
BMY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 27, 2021. In that report, analysts expect BMY to post earnings of $1.91 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.55 billion, up 9.59% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.47 per share and revenue of $46.32 billion, which would represent changes of +15.99% and +8.94%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BMY should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% higher. BMY is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, BMY is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.72. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.97, which means BMY is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, BMY's PEG ratio is currently 1.1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BMY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.53 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.