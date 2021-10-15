We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) closed at $273.11, marking a -1.05% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 4.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.38%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.05%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CRWD as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CRWD is projected to report earnings of $0.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $364.76 million, up 56.91% from the year-ago period.
CRWD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $1.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +74.07% and +60.81%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CRWD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CRWD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CRWD has a Forward P/E ratio of 587.26 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 62.17.
Investors should also note that CRWD has a PEG ratio of 23.49 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.27 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.