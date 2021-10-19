QIAGEN (QGEN) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

QIAGEN N.V. ( QGEN Quick Quote QGEN - Free Report) is expected to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 26.
In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings of 67 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in all of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 3.69%.
Let’s take a look at how things have shaped up for QIAGEN prior to this announcement.
Factors at Play
sample technologies segment is likely to have witnessed positive sales growth in the third quarter.
In the last-reported quarter, a decline in sales of COVID-19 testing kits owing to a faster-than-expected vaccination uptake offset the sales growth reported in non-COVID kits. In such a situation, QIAGEN significantly slashed its 2021 guidance to reflect an estimated decline in COVID-19 testing trends for the second half of 2021.
However, with the emergence of more contagious and lethal strains of the coronavirus, the company‘s sample technologies business is likely to have registered a strong sequential rebound in Q3, banking on a significant surge in the new COVID-19 cases. In late August, QIAGEN reported a significant milestone for its consumables kits, which have been utilized to process more than three billion biological samples. This milestone underscores the company’s bullish performance within this business in the third quarter.
diagnostic solutions product group is likely to continue to gain from the QuantiFERON latent TB test and NeuMoDx’s sales growth.
In terms of companion diagnostics (CDx), the company is expected to benefit in Q3 from its strategic alliance with Sysmex Corporation for the development and commercialization of cancer CDx globally. QIAGEN also signed a master CDx with OncXerna Therapeutics, Inc. in early August to advance the development of the Xerna TME panel as a potential Next Generation Sequencing (“NGS”) CDx for OncXerna’s product candidate, Navicixizumab.
The receipt of the FDA’s EUA for the QIAreach SARS CoV-2 Antigen Test in August 2021, as well as the receipt of CE-IVD certification for the NeuMoDx HAdV Quant Assay in early July, is expected to have significantly contributed to the top line in this product category in Q3.
PCR / Nucleic acid amplification product group, the company has been witnessing strong growth of QIAcuity digital PCR sales. This growth momentum is likely to have continued throughout the third quarter as demand for a broad range of applications is on the rise. Further, the collaboration with GT Molecular in August 2021 to offer a complete SARS-CoV-2 wastewater detection solution based on QIAcuity Digital PCR technology, is likely to have benefitted the company in Q3.
Genomics / NGS product group, an upturn in demand for universal consumables used in NGS is expected to have driven growth in the to-be-reported quarter as it did in the previous quarter. The company’s NGS panels were reported to have been utilized to process more than one million samples in late August since entering the market for universal NGS consumables in 2015, which is a notable milestone. Q3 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2021 revenues is pegged at $490.6 million, suggesting a 1.4% surge over the year-ago reported figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 53 cents indicates a fall from the year-ago adjusted earnings of 58 cents a share.
What Our Model Suggests
Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) along with a positive
Earnings ESP has higher chances of beating estimates. However, this is not the case here as you can see: Earnings ESP: QIAGEN has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. Stocks Worth a Look
Here are a few stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:
Henry Schein, Inc. ( HSIC Quick Quote HSIC - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.31% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is expected to release its third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated ( DGX Quick Quote DGX - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +7.35% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to release its third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 21. Insulet Corporation ( PODD Quick Quote PODD - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +37.17% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company will announce its third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 4.
