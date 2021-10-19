ASML Holding N.V. ( ASML Quick Quote ASML - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 20. For the third quarter, the company expects revenues between €5.2 billion and €5.4 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.67 per share, which has been unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure indicates growth of 57.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 19.39%, on average. Factors to Consider
ASML Holding (ASML) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
ASML Holding N.V. (ASML - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 20.
For the third quarter, the company expects revenues between €5.2 billion and €5.4 billion.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.67 per share, which has been unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure indicates growth of 57.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.
The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 19.39%, on average.
Factors to Consider
ASML Holding’s third-quarter results are likely to have benefited from its portfolio strength, growing investments, expanding position in the memory market and increasing new design wins.
Further, the demand for the company’s products is likely to have strengthened, owing to the increasing adoption of advanced nodes in support of the build-up of the digital infrastructure, which includes growth drivers such as 5G, AI and high-performance computing solutions.
Prospects around next-generation technology development, capacity additions at leading-edge nodes, and increasing competitive dynamics and investments in Extreme Ultraviolet (“EUV”) infrastructure are likely to have benefited the company’s performance across foundry and logic in the quarter under review.
Growing memory market, especially DRAM, and solid momentum in logic, owing to transitions to 5G as well as AI, are likely to have driven the company’s EUV system revenues in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.
The company’s Memory revenues are expected to have increased in the quarter to be reported, driven by healthy demand in data centers, with improving demand for consumer electronics.
The service business is expected to have performed well in the third quarter, driven by the increasing contribution from EUV service revenues.
The application business of the company is expected to have continued to gain from the rising need for scanners in EUV and Deep Ultraviolet systems in the quarter under review.
The growing momentum of YieldStar 385 among customers is anticipated to have been another positive.
However, uncertainties related to the macro environment — including the economic impact of the pandemic and geopolitical developments — are expected to have been headwinds for the company in the to-be-reported quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ASML Holding this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.

ASML Holding currently has a Zacks Rank #4 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.
ASML Holding currently has a Zacks Rank #4 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their soon-to-be-reported quarterly results.
Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +9.22% and a Zacks Rank of 2, currently.
HubSpot Inc. (HUBS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently.
Fortive Corporation (FTV - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.15% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently.