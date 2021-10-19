We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Factors Setting the Tone for Watsco's (WSO) Q3 Earnings
Watsco, Inc. (WSO - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 20, before market open.
In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.8% and 9.6%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and sales also increased 64% and 36%, respectively.
Watsco's earnings topped the consensus mark in each of the last four quarters, with the average being 23.1%.
Trend in Estimate Revision
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings has increased 1.7% to $3.55 from $3.49 per share over the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates 28.6% growth from the year-ago earnings of $2.76 per share. The consensus mark for revenues is $1.80 billion, suggesting 17.3% year-over-year growth.
Factors to Note
Solid housing and repair & remodeling activities are expected to have aided the company’s revenues in the third quarter. Overall, a higher sales mix of high-efficiency systems, improved margins and operating efficiencies as well as acquisitions are expected to have aided Watsco’s quarterly performance. Acquisitions and technology have been vital part of the company’s strategy. Also, business combinations are one of the preferred modes of solidifying the product portfolio and leveraging new business opportunities.
Watsco has been optimistic about innovative technology and a diversified product portfolio. The company’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning business is likely to have benefited from the industry-leading technology in the quarter to be reported. Watsco has been deploying technology that improves order fill rates with speed and accuracy. Its OnCall Air service, CreditForComfort application, and contactless sales and servicing capabilities have been commendable. Technology deployment is likely to have driven the company’s e-commerce sales in the quarter to be reported.
However, supply-chain disruptions have been a major cause of concern.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Watsco this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Currently, it has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +4.18%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
