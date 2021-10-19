Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Unveils Center to Address Cyberattacks

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. ( MMC Quick Quote MMC - Free Report) recently unveiled the Cyber Risk Analytics Center, which integrates the cyber risk data, analytics and mitigation proficiency of its four business units — Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver Wyman.
Shares of Marsh & McLennan gained 0.8% on Oct 15.
The newly launched center intends to benefit clients incapable of managing cyber risks by providing a portfolio of tools and critical risk insights.
With the aid of the company’s world-class risk and cybersecurity experts, clients will be equipped to not only identify cyber threats that can cause issues from time to time but also objectively quantify the adverse impact that these risks can have on their business operations. Accordingly, they will undertake investments in an effort to encounter, navigate and protect themselves from cyberattack induced uncertainties. Incidences of such attacks often result in substantial losses.
The recent move reinforces Marsh & McLennan’s sincere efforts to upgrade the cyber modeling and analytics ecosystem, which is expected to reinforce customers’ faith in the company. Through its Risk and Insurance Services segment, the company offers risk transfer and mitigation solutions to its clients. Enhanced risk management solutions are of utmost importance to clients, as it helps in reducing losses in case of a cyberattack, thus conserving money. Initiatives similar to the abovementioned one are likely to attract more clients and boost the segment’s revenues, which contributed 63% to the company’s top-line growth in the first half of 2021.
The Cyber Risk Analytics Center comes at an opportune time as well, considering the COVID-19 pandemic, which compelled people to embrace digitization and resort to online payments. However, growing inclination toward online payments necessitated the introduction of enhanced risk management solutions.
Per Cybersecurity Ventures, global cybercrime costs are expected to increase by 15% each year on a year-over-year basis and reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025. With the digital trend likely to sustain even in the post-pandemic era, companies like Marsh & McLennan, which offer a comprehensive portfolio of risk management solutions will be well-poised to address such fraudulent activities with higher accuracy. The company’s diverse product offerings, upgradation of digital capabilities and strong global foothold continue to drive its top line and are likely to help it in sustaining momentum in the long run.
Zacks Rank & Price Performance
Shares of Marsh & McLennan, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), have gained 43.3% in a year compared with the industry's growth of 30.1%.
Some other top-ranked stocks in the insurance space include
First American Financial Corporation ( FAF Quick Quote FAF - Free Report) , Fidelity National Financial, Inc. ( FNF Quick Quote FNF - Free Report) and NMI Holdings, Inc. ( NMIH Quick Quote NMIH - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
First American Financial, Fidelity National and NMI Holdings have a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.07%, 37.32% and 14.72%, on average, respectively.
