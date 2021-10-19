NuVasive (NUVA) Announces Two Developments in Cohere TLIF Line

NuVasive, Inc. ( NUVA Quick Quote NUVA - Free Report) recently made a significant advancement in the high-potential surgical spine procedures space. The company launched the Cohere TLIF-O implant and also revealed its plans to launch the Cohere TLIF-A implant later in the fourth quarter.
These new additions are going to broaden the company’s Advanced Materials Science (AMS) portfolio. With these two new launches, NuVasive will become the only company to offer both porous PEEK and porous titanium implants for posterior spine surgery.
A Few Words on Porous PEEK
NuVasive’s proprietary Porous PEEK technology introduces the first-of-its kind porous architecture designed to promote bone in-growth while maintaining the biomechanical and imaging properties of PEEK in general. The only Porous PEEK interbody implant available on the market is Cohere.
According to NuVasive, Porous PEEK is a clear differentiator for the company in the market.
More on the News
NuVasive’s Cohere TLIF-O is a porous PEEK implant for the transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) procedure. It provides a variety of implant sizes to fit in various patient anatomies. It also provides procedurally designed instrumentation. Its design aligns with NuVasive's AMS principles of surface, structure, and imaging.
The implant's proprietary porous surface technology generates stronger integration through bony in-growth and on-growth in comparison to smooth PEEK. In terms of structure, the design of Cohere TLIF-O helps maintain coronal alignment while restoring sagittal balance. In imaging, the radiolucent polymer composition of porous PEEK provides clear radiographic visualization of the fusion site. It also provides a variety of different imaging modalities.
The Cohere TLIF-A implant, which the company plans to launch later this year, is claimed to have similar clinical properties to Cohere TLIF-O. Further, this implant is designed for anterior column support to maximize sagittal alignment correction.
Per a report by MARKETSANDMARKETS, the global spinal implants and surgery devices market is expected to reach $13.8 billion by 2025 from $10.3 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 5%. The advancement in spine surgery technologies, increasing incidence of spinal disorders, the launch of advanced bone grafting products, and the increasing adoption of minimally-invasive spine surgeries are the factors driving the market.
In July 2021, NuVasive announced the receipt of the FDA 510(k) clearance for the Pulse platform — the first-of-its-kind platform which integrates multiple technologies to tackle the most common clinical challenges in spine surgery. The company also announced the commercial launch of Pulse platform, which is now available for sale in targeted global regions.
In the same month, NuVasive announced the commercial launch of Modulus ALIF -- a 3D-printed porous titanium implant for anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF) in targeted global regions. Modulus ALIF is the newest addition to the NuVasive Advanced Materials Science (AMS) portfolio and offers implants and instrumentation intended for both supine ALIF and XALIF procedures.
Price Performance
Shares of the company have gained 7.9% in a year's time compared with the industry's rise of 3.1%.
industry’s rise of 3.1%. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Currently, NuVasive carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
A few better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are
Alcon Inc ( ALC Quick Quote ALC - Free Report) , West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. ( WST Quick Quote WST - Free Report) and Bruker Corporation ( BRKR Quick Quote BRKR - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Alcon has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 18%.
West Pharmaceutical Services has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 27%.
Bruker has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 18.1%.
