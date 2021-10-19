Back to top

Has Crocs (CROX) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Crocs (CROX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Crocs is one of 274 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CROX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX's full-year earnings has moved 19.73% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CROX has returned 118.94% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 6.38%. This means that Crocs is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, CROX belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12.15% so far this year, meaning that CROX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track CROX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.


