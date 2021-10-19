We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Diamondback Energy (FANG) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Diamondback Energy (FANG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Diamondback Energy is one of 258 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. FANG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FANG's full-year earnings has moved 12.93% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, FANG has returned 123.72% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 38.99%. This means that Diamondback Energy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, FANG belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 110.41% so far this year, meaning that FANG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track FANG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.