We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is McDonald's (MCD) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of McDonald's (MCD - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
McDonald's is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 219 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MCD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCD's full-year earnings has moved 4.83% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that MCD has returned about 12.90% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 6.36% on average. This means that McDonald's is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
To break things down more, MCD belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #112 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.18% so far this year, so MCD is performing better in this area.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track MCD. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.