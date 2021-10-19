We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) closed at $3,446.74, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the online retailer had lost 1.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.38%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMZN as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 28, 2021. In that report, analysts expect AMZN to post earnings of $8.72 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 29.51%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $111.85 billion, up 16.33% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $52.18 per share and revenue of $475.55 billion, which would represent changes of +24.74% and +23.18%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMZN. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AMZN is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, AMZN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 65.33. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 57.34.
We can also see that AMZN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow AMZN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.