Best Buy (BBY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Best Buy (BBY - Free Report) closed at $115.61, marking a +1.73% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%.
Coming into today, shares of the consumer electronics retailer had gained 3.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.38%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.
BBY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BBY to post earnings of $1.91 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.28%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.6 billion, down 2.16% from the year-ago period.
BBY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.98 per share and revenue of $51.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.17% and +9.5%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BBY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% higher within the past month. BBY is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BBY has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.39 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.58, so we one might conclude that BBY is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that BBY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Consumer Electronics was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.88 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.