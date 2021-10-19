We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) closed at $15.56, marking a -0.89% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 15.87% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.
F will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 27, 2021. In that report, analysts expect F to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 58.46%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $32.65 billion, down 5.93% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $127.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +287.8% and +10.08%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for F should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.55% lower. F is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, F is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.91. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.82.
We can also see that F currently has a PEG ratio of 0.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. F's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.29 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.