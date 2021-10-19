We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Alphabet (GOOGL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $2,855.56, moving +1% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the internet search leader had gained 0.4% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GOOGL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 26, 2021. In that report, analysts expect GOOGL to post earnings of $23.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 41.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $51.41 billion, up 35.25% from the year-ago period.
GOOGL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $101.87 per share and revenue of $205.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +73.81% and +37.04%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GOOGL should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher within the past month. GOOGL is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GOOGL has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.75 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.09, which means GOOGL is trading at a discount to the group.
Also, we should mention that GOOGL has a PEG ratio of 1.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.28 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.