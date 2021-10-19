We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Pfizer (PFE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) closed at $41.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.41% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 5.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 4.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from PFE as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 2, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.08, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $22.34 billion, up 84.14% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.09 per share and revenue of $81.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of +84.23% and +70.19%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.76% higher. PFE is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, PFE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.51, so we one might conclude that PFE is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as of yesterday's close.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.