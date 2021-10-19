We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Pinterest (PINS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) closed at $53.59, marking a +1.75% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had lost 3.83% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.
PINS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PINS to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 84.62%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $627.57 million, up 41.79% from the year-ago period.
PINS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $2.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +159.52% and +56.27%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PINS should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PINS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note PINS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 48.17. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 63.89.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.