ConocoPhillips (COP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $74.50, moving +0.49% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had gained 25.83% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 11.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from COP as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 2, 2021. On that day, COP is projected to report earnings of $1.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 570.97%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.29 billion, up 157.84% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.19 per share and revenue of $42.69 billion, which would represent changes of +635.05% and +121.72%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for COP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.93% higher. COP currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, COP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.29. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.06, so we one might conclude that COP is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, COP's PEG ratio is currently 1.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.14 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.