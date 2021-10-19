We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Nokia (NOK) Optical Solutions to Support ARC in the Middle East
Nokia Corp. (NOK - Free Report) has been chosen by ARC Solutions to provide a high-capacity data center interconnection solution in the Middle East.
ARC, a joint venture between UAE’s du and Bahrain’s Batelco, provides networking solutions that simplify connecting and optimizing applications and services across the Middle East.
The initial deployment, covering four major business locations, was made in just six months to meet the rising traffic demands from ARC customers.
ARC has deployed Nokia’s IP and optical solutions to provide high-capacity connectivity between SmartHub in UAE, datamena in UAE, GlobalZone in Bahrain, and Muscat MC1 in Oman.
Nokia’s shares have gained 40.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 15%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Enterprises, carriers, and cloud providers benefit from edge networking that delivers rapid access to networks, points of presence, and data center infrastructure. Businesses are likely to gain from high-speed interconnection along with information and communications technology platforms across the region.
The agreement covers Nokia’s 1830 Photonic Service Switch, which is an optical Dense Wave Division Multiplexing transport platform that supports 100G–600G wavelengths, wavelength routing, and multilayer switching.
It also includes Nokia’s 7250 Interconnect Router platforms, which are purpose-built IP routers that deliver multi-terabit access, aggregation, and interconnection within data centers and across the wide area network.
ARC is building a robust pan-regional data center interconnect network that will allow customers to connect their last mile solutions to the cloud and other service providers. Nokia’s solutions enable ARC to offer its customers reliable connectivity over a purpose-built platform across all key Middle East data center locations.
Nokia is well-poised to benefit from the growing demand for next-generation connectivity. It has made significant progress in its three-phased journey of value creation. Its focus on capital allocation and technology leadership in 2021 is likely to help it grow profitably in 2022 and beyond.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
