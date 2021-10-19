Dover Corporation ( DOV Quick Quote DOV - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.98, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85. The bottom line improved 24% year over year on the back of higher revenues and new order growth across all five of its operating segments. On a reported basis, Dover delivered earnings per share of $1.81 in the quarter, indicating year-over-year growth of 31%. Total revenues in the third quarter increased 15% year over year to $2,018 million. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,995 million.
Financial Position
Price Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Image: Bigstock
Dover (DOV) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Raises '21 View
Dover Corporation (DOV - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.98, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85. The bottom line improved 24% year over year on the back of higher revenues and new order growth across all five of its operating segments.
On a reported basis, Dover delivered earnings per share of $1.81 in the quarter, indicating year-over-year growth of 31%.
Total revenues in the third quarter increased 15% year over year to $2,018 million. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,995 million.
Dover Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Dover Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dover Corporation Quote
Costs and Margins
Cost of sales rose 16% year over year to $1,264 million in the reported quarter. Gross profit increased 15% year over year to $755 million. Gross margin was 37.4% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 37.7%.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were up 8% to $412.6 million from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating profit increased 20% year over year to $382 million. Adjusted operating margin was 19% in the quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s 18.2%.
Segmental Performance
The Engineered Products segment revenues were up 16% year over year to $448 million in the quarter. The segment’s adjusted operating income declined 5.8% year over year to $63 million.
The Fueling Solutions segment revenues climbed 8% to $411 million from the year-earlier quarter’s $380 million. The segment’s adjusted operating income was $67.2 million, down 1.5% year over year.
The Imaging & Identification segment revenues increased 10% year over year to $292 million. The segment’s adjusted operating income surged 24% year over year to $65 million.
The Pumps & Process Solutions revenues grew 26% year over year to $438 million in the third quarter. The adjusted operating income for the segment totaled $142.9 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $91.6 million.
The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment’s revenues increased to $429 million from $368 million reported in the year-earlier quarter. The segment’s adjusted operating income totaled $44 million compared with $40 million in the third quarter of 2020.
Bookings and Backlog
Dover’s bookings at the end of the third quarter were worth $2.29 billion compared with the prior-year quarter’s $1.8 billion. Backlog surged 79% year over year to $2.83 billion at the end of the reported quarter.
Financial Position
The company generated free cash flow of $303 million in the third quarter compared with $295 million in the year-ago quarter. Cash flow from operations amounted to $351 million in the quarter under review compared with the prior-year quarter’s $339 million.
Dover recently completed three highly-complementary bolt-on acquisitions in radio signal intelligence solutions, industrial 3D visualization software and fueling solutions for alternative fuels like LNG and hydrogen. It has agreed to sell Unified Brands, which is part of Dover's Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment. This move will help Dover focus on its core growth platforms.
Outlook
Backed by the current demand scenario and high backlog levels, the company raised its adjusted earnings per share guidance for the current year. Dover now anticipates adjusted EPS between $7.45 and $7.50, up from the prior projection of $7.30 and $7.40.
Price Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Dover’s shares have gained 32.1% so far this year compared with the industry’s growth of 1.3%.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Dover currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Industrial Products sector include Nordson Corporation (NDSN - Free Report) , ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC - Free Report) and DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE - Free Report) . All of these stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Nordson has an anticipated earnings growth rate of 45.2% for fiscal 2021. The company’s shares have gained around 22% year to date.
ScanSource has an estimated earnings growth rate of 17.9% for the ongoing fiscal year. Year to date, the company’s shares have rallied 39%.
DXP Enterprises has a projected earnings growth rate of 77.6% for the current year. The stock has appreciated around 49% so far this year.