Square (SQ) Partners STATION F, Expands Presence in France
Square (SQ - Free Report) has joined forces with STATION F in France in a bid to expand its reach to entrepreneurs in the country.
Square will offer insights to STATION F’s start-up community, and provide various expertise and services including payment solutions to the businessmen of the country.
In addition, French developers can avail Square’s suite of developer tools, Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), and Software Development Kits (SDKs) like Payment APIs, POS API, Web Payments SDK, Customers and Team APIs, to name a few.
With the help of these tools, developers can build customized applications based on their business needs. They can also develop commerce applications and publish them on the Square App Marketplace, which will enhance Square offerings.
This is likely to drive Square’s momentum across entrepreneurs in France. This in turn will strengthen the company’s business in the country.
Additionally, the latest move has expanded Square’s global footprint, which will help it in further winning investors’ confidence.
It is to be noted that Square has returned 15.8% on a year-to-date basis against the industry’s decline of 4.8%.
Global Expansion Aids Prospects
In addition to the latest move, Square recently introduced integrated omni-channel solutions in France and Ireland to help merchants seamlessly run business operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Further, the company rolled out the Early Access Program in Spain, France and Ireland. With the help of this program, Square offers an integrated set of omni-channel tools to businesses for seamlessly selling their products and services.
The company also rolled out Square for Restaurants in Canada in a bid to help restaurant owners run their businesses smoothly amid the pandemic.
The company launched Square Invoices Plus in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, Japan, and Australia to help businesses organize their invoicing requirements, get faster payments as well as gain more customers.
What’s more, it made its Kitchen Display Software available to all kinds of restaurants in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Ireland. The Software helps restaurants to keep track of online ordering and delivery partners.
