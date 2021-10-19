Mastercard (MA) to Boost Businesses' Global Funds Transfer

Mastercard Incorporated ( MA Quick Quote MA - Free Report) recently partnered with the AI fintech, Previse, to integrate its global push payments platform — Mastercard Cross-Border Services — into Previse’s InstantPay platform. The Mastercard platform facilitates hassle-free and secured transfer of cross-border funds directly into any account.
Following the latest move, companies utilizing the InstantPay solution can avail the benefits of Mastercard Cross-Border Services. Businesses can now use bank accounts and digital wallets to conduct immediate and quick digital payments to suppliers stretched across more than 100 markets worldwide.
Besides, the integration will enable businesses to lower transaction costs. They will also have access to the real-time exchange rates of local currency, which is crucial to businesses dealing with customers located in different markets.
It is quite obvious that both Mastercard and Previse through the tie-up intend to address the numerous headwinds that businesses encounter related to delayed payments and age-old manual processes. Addressing these hindrances will, in turn, result in steady cash flows and pave the way for businesses to grow. Also, empowering businesses to receive quick digital payments in local currency will resolve the dismal situation wherein companies awaiting payments on pending invoices often resort to borrowing money at exorbitant rates to carry on business operations.
The recent move reinforces Mastercard’s sincere efforts to promote enhanced digital business-to-business (B2B) payment offerings and consequently, revolutionize the payments landscape. In fact, Mastercard Cross-Border Services makes use of bank accounts, digital wallets, cards and cash agents for connecting 90% of the global population through a single and reliable access point. Meanwhile, Previse’s InstantPay seems to be the apt partner for complementing Mastercard’s endeavor in facilitating seamless business payments. Previse’s platform makes use of upgraded machine learning technologies for ensuring speedy payment of invoice amounts to suppliers.
Initiatives similar to the latest one not only highlight Mastercard’s robust digital capabilities but also bolster its global footprint. The company has always promoted rapid adoption of digital means. In fact, a growing inclination of consumers toward digital means bodes well. A strong digital services portfolio enables the company to offer secured payment gateways for its massive customer base.
To capitalize on the worldwide digital transformation efforts, Mastercard has been collaborating with several local and global well-established organizations, and undertaking significant investments to upgrade digital capabilities. This, in turn, has helped Mastercard in penetrating further into the underserved areas and facilitating enhanced management of global payments. The company remains the preferred choice of fintechs owing to its strong brand name, local knowledge, expanded capabilities, extensive network and global presence.
Zacks Rank & Price Performance
Shares of Mastercard, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), have gained 8% in a year against the industry's decline of 4.6%.
industry’s decline of 4.6%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks in the financial transaction services space include
Global Payments Inc. ( GPN Quick Quote GPN - Free Report) , Visa Inc. ( V Quick Quote V - Free Report) and Equifax Inc. ( EFX Quick Quote EFX - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Global Payments, Visa and Equifax have a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.02%, 9.03% and 17.71%, on average, respectively.
Image: Bigstock
