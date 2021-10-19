We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has The Home Depot (HD) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of The Home Depot (HD - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of HD and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.
The Home Depot is one of 219 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HD's full-year earnings has moved 2.46% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, HD has returned 33.65% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -5.53% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that The Home Depot is outperforming its peers so far this year.
To break things down more, HD belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 31.44% so far this year, meaning that HD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on HD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.