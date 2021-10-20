We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON - Free Report) closed at $44.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.79% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%.
Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor components maker had lost 7.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.34%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ON as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 1, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.74, up 174.07% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.71 billion, up 29.99% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.48 per share and revenue of $6.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +191.76% and +25.27%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ON. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower within the past month. ON is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, ON is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.77. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.25.
Investors should also note that ON has a PEG ratio of 0.33 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.1 at yesterday's closing price.
The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.